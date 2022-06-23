TOPEKA (KSNT) – July is National Parks and Recreation month and to celebrate, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is presenting a 31-day challenge.

This challenge features an entire month full of activities and events to participate in. Each activity is used to encourage people to get out and be active in the parks. When you participate in an activity/event, you can post on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Several different activities for this challenge bare featured for the month of July. Some challenges include hiking, walking, golf, fishing, basketball, and so much more. Each post on the Facebook page should include the challenge #meetyouthere. Each post is entered into a raffle prize drawing for $50 worth of gear from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Every Tuesday during the month of July a feature for a $1 discount for the Gage Park mini-train and carousel will be available.

“July is a month to celebrate the important role that parks, and recreation plays in our community,” said Tim Laurent, Director, SCP+R. “Parks and recreation creates a sense of community and helps attract and retain families and businesses in Shawnee County.”

Join in on the challenge for your chance to win prizes and become more active in parks near you.