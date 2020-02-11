Parks and Recreation professionals gather in Topeka for annual conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Hundreds of parks and recreation professionals from across the state are working together to find ways to improve their own communities.

The Kansas Recreation and Park Association is holding its annual conference in Topeka.

Over the course of three days, attendees will hear from speakers and take part in workshops to learn how they can improve their departments.

“Hopefully everybody takes away something that they can do a little different, do a little better when they get back to their community,” Said KRPA President Tony Finlay. “A new idea that somebody’s doing in their community that might work in theirs.”

The conference has been going on for over 70 years. Next year’s conference will be in Manhattan.