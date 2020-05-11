PARS Topeka brings virtual prom to people in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — One of many things high school students didn’t get to experience this year was prom. But, a local organization decided to bring the prom experience to students virtually.

PARS Topeka just wrapped up their virtual prom contest. People were asked to enter their best at home prom photos or videos to win one of two $150 Visa gift cards and a roll of toilet paper.

“Because they didn’t really get that opportunity, we wanted to try and come up with a virtual opportunity to give them a chance to do it,” said Michaela Butterworth with PARS. “So, I think it’s a really unique opportunity to capture this moment for what it is.”

They’ll be deciding on and announcing the winners of the contest on Monday.