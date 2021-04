POTTAWTOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The NE Kansas Regional Notification System is warning drivers to find another route if you travel Highway 24 between Wamego and Belvue in Pottawatomie County.

The Pottawtomie County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media the roadway was shut down due to an “accident.”

Motorists are encouraged to find another route.

Additional information was not available immediately.