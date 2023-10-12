TOPEKA (KSNT) – Part of I-70 in downtown Topeka will be closed this weekend for pavement patching.

Westbound I-70 from 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed from 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct 13 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, weather permitting. Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

The Eighth Street exit will be the last open exit on westbound I-70. Traffic will be routed south to I-470 or north to K-4 to US 24 to US 75. A detour will be available from Madison Avenue to 6th Street to Topeka Boulevard to the 1st Street I-70 on-ramp, according to KDOT.

KDOT and the City of Topeka will provide information if further closures are necessary.

Both directions of I-70 will be reduced to a single lane until the viaduct’s replacement is complete, according to KDOT.

Image courtesy of the Kansas Department of Transportation

