Part of K-State’s Hale Library ‘6 weeks out’ from opening after 2018 fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A local university’s library is close to opening its doors after a fire closed it down for more than a year.

A portion of Kansas State University’s Hale Library will reopen in about six weeks for the first time since a May 22, 2018 fire caused extensive damage throughout the building. Officials announced Monday that the Dave and Ellie Everitt Learning Commons will be the first portion of the library to allow the public back inside.

(Courtesy Photo/K-State Libraries)

The main service offered by Hale Library in the fall will be study space for students, according to K-State Libraries Spokeswoman Darchelle Martin. They are still finalizing the hours of operation, but are trying to allow the same 24-hour access as before the fire. The renovation has given the library the ability to close everything but the first floor. If they are able to pay for 24-hour access, it will be just the first floor.

Construction crews plan to have the second floor ready for students and faculty by the spring semester. For previous updates on the Hale Library renovation, visit their construction blog.