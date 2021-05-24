Part of Polk Quincy Bridge closed today and Wednesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation tweeted Monday morning that a portion of the Polk Quincy bridge will be closed today for pothole repairs.

Traffic on westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane Monday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.  To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Motorists are being warned to be prepared for slow moving vehicles during the repairs.

