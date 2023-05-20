TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you drove west on I-70 this weekend, you probably ran into a slight detour.

Westbound I-70 from 8th St. to Topeka Blvd. is closed to drivers. Crews are finishing pavement patching and striping on the Polk Quincy Viaduct.

Many drivers use I-70 to quickly get around Topeka, or to travel to other nearby cities. While the lane will be closed, there are multiple entrance ramps just minutes away as well as detour routes posted in the area.

The closure began early Saturday morning and will continue until the work is completed. The Kansas Department of Transportation tells 27 News it will be no later than 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Westbound traffic will then return to one lane.

Click here for an updated traffic map.