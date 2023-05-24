LYON COUNTY (KSNT)- Parts of Lyon County are experiencing a power outage.

Due to an accident in southeast Emporia near South Ave and Weaver St, Evergy de-energized the service area, according to a Lyon County Emergency Communications Center Facebook post. The power outage is intended to safely remove hazards from the accident.

Customers will be impacted east of the Norfolk Iron and Metal facility and possibly as far as the Lyon County line, according to the Facebook post. This outage could impact Neosho Rapids, Lebo and Waverly, officials say.

There is no estimated time power will be restored. The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center urges people not to call 911 about the power outage; if you have questions, contact Evergy customer service at 800-383-1183.