TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local zoo is another year older, and it wants everyone in the community to come out and celebrate.

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center is gearing up to celebrate its 90th birthday Saturday, Sept 2. The zoo is celebrating the dedication of wildlife conservation, education and connecting people with the natural world for almost 100 years, the zoo shared in a press release.

“September 2nd marks a special day in the history of the Topeka Zoo as we celebrate 90 years of wildlife wonder, education, and community spirit,” Cynthia McCarvel, Director of Development for the Topeka Zoo said. “Our 90th Birthday Celebration is not only a tribute to our past but also a commitment to a vibrant future of conservation, sustainability, and fostering connections between people and the natural world. We’re excited to invite everyone to join us on this remarkable journey of learning, fun, and making a positive impact together.”

To ensure everyone who wants to celebrate can do so, the zoo is offering free admission for the entire day. Visitors can bring nonperishable food items to add to the zoo’s donation to Harvesters. There is also a special gift for those early risers: the first 90 families at the zoo will receive a $5 Topeka Zoo gift card, according to the press release.

The zookeepers are getting the animals in on the celebration as well. According to the press release, families can attend keeper chats and birthday enrichment every 15 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. to learn more about each animal in the zoo. The zoo will also be offering free feeding for the giraffes and lorikeets at 11 a.m. for the first 150 people in line.

Other activities offered to visitors are a performance by Ballet Midwest at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., a scavenger hunt, a chance to explore educational carts and get up close with the zoo’s animal ambassadors, according to the press release.