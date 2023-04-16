POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – Ron Harding was sent to the emergency room on April 10 after an accident that left 50% of his body burned.

Ron was burning pasture with his friends when he was thrown from his four-wheeler and into the fire. The accident left him with serious injuries.

“They think they filled the water tank too full,” Rod’s daughter Jenna Pickett said. “When he accelerated, he went up in the air, and then it flipped him off backward and he landed in the fire.”

Jenna said her father is a great man who would never fail to help others, especially his family.

“He has a garden,” Pickett said. “He makes food and he prepares it and cans it and he sells it for the kid’s college fund.”

Rod and his family have owned their garden for 10 years.

“Having that extra support to do that makes me feel much better about the future for them.”

In addition to GoFundMe, a Manhattan restaurant is helping out. On May 4, Pizza Ranch will donate a portion of its funds to Rod’s recovery.

Rod is making progress. His family said he’s started having small conversations which is a big step in his recovery.

