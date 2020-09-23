Patrick Mahomes named 1 of 100 most influential people of 2020

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. Just about the only person in the world that seems to be having a good year is Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback led his team to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years, was the game’s MVP, signed a contract that could be worth a half-billion over the next decade and has grown confident enough in himself to speak out about issues that affect society as a whole.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Patrick Mahomes has been named in the 2020 list highlighting the 100 most influential people of the year by Time Magazine.

The magazine released its long-awaited list Tuesday night, which highlights people like Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Union and Joe Biden. Derek Jeter, CEO and part-owner of the Miami Marlins, wrote the piece honoring Mahomes’ athleticism, creativity and vision of fun in football.

“What his play really showcases is his love of the game and the commitment he’s made to his teammates and coaches, and it’s clear that is the true foundation of his success,” Jeter said.

To read more of the article click here.