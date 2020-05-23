Patrick Mahomes speaks at Texas Tech’s virtual graduation

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

LUBBOCK, Tex. – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had some words of inspiration for the 2020 graduating class at Texas Tech. The Super Bowl LIV MVP played for the Red Raiders from 2014 to 2016 and encouraged the new alumni to take the positives away from a moment that they certainly didn’t imagine they’d be taking in virtually.

“Remember, this is still a day to celebrate, to look back on the friends you’ve made, the professors who have changed your life and the memories that you will cherish forever. Whatever plans lie in front of you, I have no doubt you will go out and show the world what it means to come from Lubbock, Texas. Go out and win your Super Bowl. Congrats class of 2020, I can’t wait to see what you do next,” Mahomes said.

You can see his full video to the graduating class below.