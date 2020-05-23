Patrick Mahomes speaks at Texas Tech’s virtual graduation

LUBBOCK, Tex. – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had some words of inspiration for the 2020 graduating class at Texas Tech. The Super Bowl LIV MVP played for the Red Raiders from 2014 to 2016 and encouraged the new alumni to take the positives away from a moment that they certainly didn’t imagine they’d be taking in virtually.
“Remember, this is still a day to celebrate, to look back on the friends you’ve made, the professors who have changed your life and the memories that you will cherish forever. Whatever plans lie in front of you, I have no doubt you will go out and show the world what it means to come from Lubbock, Texas. Go out and win your Super Bowl. Congrats class of 2020, I can’t wait to see what you do next,” Mahomes said.
You can see his full video to the graduating class below.