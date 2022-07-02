TOPEKA (KSNT) – Due to inclement weather, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has postponed an aquatic boot camp event that was originally set for July 2.

The Waves of Pain Patriotic Boot Camp at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center has been postponed until Sunday, July 10 at 9 a.m.

Participants get to test their fitness by doing 1 mile against the current in the lazy river, 300 squat jumps, 200 pushups, 100 pop ups and a finish with 1 mile in the lazy river. Modifications will be provided for those who cannot complete these exercises.

The workout is open to all ages. Registration costs $15 and can be accessed by clicking here.