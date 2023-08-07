TOPEKA (KSNT) – PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Topeka this December to embark on a pirate-themed adventure.

PAW Patrol is a preschool animation series produced by Spin Master Entertainment that airs on Nickelodeon. Paw Patrol is taking the show live with four performances planned for December and with tickets going on sale Aug. 18, according to a Stormont Vail Events Center press release.

“In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!” Stormont Vail Events Center press release

Regular tickets start at $45 with VIP (Very Important Pup) tickets starting at $105. VIP packages include a premium seat and a photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Adults and children ages one and up in a group must have a VIP ticket.

PAW Patrol Live! will perform on:

10 a.m., Sat., Dec. 2, 2023

2 p.m., Sat. Dec. 2, 2023

11 a.m., Sun. Dec 3, 2023

3 p.m., Sun. Dec. 3, 2023

To purchase tickets for PAW Patrol Live! click here. For more information visit the Stormont Vail Events Center website here.