Paws in the Park fundraiser to be held virtually this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With social distancing measures in place, one local animal shelter is having to change one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

Paws in the Park is a fundraising event that Helping Hands Humane Society holds every year. The event brings in the most funding for them.

Of course with the coronavirus pandemic, they are unable to hold the event in-person. So, staff at the shelter decided to keep the tradition alive by creating a way to hold the event online with many different games and activities for pet owners.

“We’re going to have cat yoga. We’re going to introduce people to the spokespet of the year named Kiara, which will be a lot of fun. We’ll be doing interactive contests, live Q&A with some of our trainers. So we’re hopeful that we can still get some information to people that they would’ve got at the the in person Paws in the Park, and that will be a lot of fun” says Director of Special Events, Grace Clinton.

One of the main fundraisers for the shelter this year will be t-shirts that say “Sit, Stay At Home” on a nice purple color. The money of course helps the shelter get the supplies it needs for the pets on location.

Helping Hands will be holding many other events throughout the month of June. For more information on you can join in on the fun or if you would like to donate, click here.