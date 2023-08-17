TOPEKA (KSNT) – Public Works plays an important role in keeping Topeka’s streets clear and safe, however, that becomes difficult when it is short staffed.

Topeka Public Works currently has 40 vacant positions. Within the department, street management is the most impacted with nearly half of its available positions open.

A spokesman for Public Works tells 27 News with that number, they wouldn’t have enough workers for jobs such as snow plowing or filling potholes. In part, the city is combating this by raising wages for its street maintenance workers from around $15/hour to around $19/hour at the lowest, and get an increase in wages after receiving proper certifications.

The job requires some employees to have a commercial driver’s license could make it unlikely for some people to apply. The city, however, is offering to meet applicants halfway.

“To get a CDL on their own, they could potentially have to pay a couple thousand dollars,” Public Works Director Braxton Copley said. “However, at the City of Topeka because we have an in-house trainer and other support staff, we’re able to provide that benefit at no charge to the employees.”

This is an issue Public Works has dealt with in the past, and says it has plans if they need to work around its staffing shortages.

Click here if you’re interested in joining the Public Works team.