Paycheck Protection Program loans help some small businesses reopen, while others are still waiting in line

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Several small businesses are anxiously awaiting the second round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding.

The Sweet Granada will be getting back to selling their famous “Pop Choc” and many other sweet treats Monday. Owner Kim Redeker said it’s all thanks to the money they received through the PPP.

After being closed for about two weeks, Redeker was finally able to start restocking the store with chocolate and other treats on Sunday, the eve of their reopening.

“It was truly a weight lifted off our shoulders,” said Redeker.

They received a loan from Paycheck Protection Program, which Redeker said will help them pay utilities, rent and employees through about eight weeks.

“It was such a relief because it was like, okay, we can survive this,” said Redeker. “We can do this. We got the resources we need now to make a comeback.”

But, that’s not the case for several other small businesses. The PPP money eventually ran out. But, lawmakers are working to replenish the fund to help more businesses.

On Friday, Congress passed the bill that will add another $310 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program, and President Trump signed it that same day.

“This piece of legislation is important for Kansas,” said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran. “Most importantly, for all the businesses that are waiting in line to get their application filed, get resources, get dollars back, a loan. This resupplies the amount of money that’s available.”

Moran said Kansas small businesses received $4.3 billion in loans from the first round of funding from through the program and will be able to receive more.

“The goal of this program, and I think it’s working, is to help businesses stay in business and their loans will be forgiven as long as they keep their employees employed,” Moran said.

That’s exactly what Redeker has been able to do.

“I feel like we’re using the PPP exactly as it was intended,” said Redeker. “To keep staff employed, to keep our business rolling, kind of limping along, to be honest, until we can get back to a new normal.”

Redeker said once they reopen, they’ll be doing curbside pick up, delivery and shipping.