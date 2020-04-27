Paycheck Protection Program saves local restaurant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Monday was the first day that Hanover Pancake House was back open for business.

That’s because the restaurant received the Paycheck Protection Program loan on Friday. Employees there said they’re thrilled to be back at work.

“I’ve just been excited jumping up and down, called my daughters, told them I get to go back to work today,” hostess Marsha Dighera-Neria said.

That’s because no work means no income. Scott Albrecht, the restaurant owner, said this loan was a lifesaver.

“We wouldn’t have been able to stay open with the amount of sales that were dropping. Seventy percent down in just days,” Albrecht said.

The program was designed to help small businesses keep employees on the payroll. After eight weeks, if all workers are kept on, the loan will be forgiven. Albrecht said he and his employees are thankful.