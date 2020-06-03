Peaceful protest held in Holton

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine days out from George Floyd’s death, protests continue around the country, including in Northeast Kansas. A group of around 30 protesters gathered in Holton Wednesday afternoon at the corner of US-75 and K-16.

“We’re just wanting to send a message that racism and discrimination is even in small communities, not just large cities,” said event organizer Miranda McPherson. “About a month ago we had vandalism, racist graffiti at our local dog park and the city did not clean it up and it really struck our community that it was here.”

Wednesday’s protest in Holton wrapped up at 5 PM.