Peach Grove Fire Station set to close unless it gets more volunteers

RILEY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Fire District 1 is at risk of closing one of their fire stations unless they get more volunteers by January.

RCFD relies on citizen volunteers to provide fire protection for the people outside of the Manhattan city limits. The district has seen a decline in volunteers in recent years, and on Tuesday it was announced that one of the stations might have to close.

The Peach Grove Fire Station provides first response for fires in a 25 square mile area in northern Riley County. Riley County Fire Chief Pat Collins went to the Riley County Commission to inform them that there were no longer enough members to keep the station open.

In addition to fire protection, the station also provides reduced insurance rates. Meaning that if it closes, residents would see a sharp increase in rates.

“Having the station there, with its current apparatus, when properly staffed has made it possible for us to obtain a current ISO insurance rating of 5-5Y and reduced insurance rates 20-30% for years,” Fire Chief Pat Collins said in a press release.

During the commission meeting, it was decided that the station would remain open until January 1 to see if more volunteers will step forward.

The commission will then make the final decision on whether or not to close the fire station for good.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a current driver’s license, pass a background check and pass a drug test.

Once accepted they will need to attend at least 24 hours of department supplied training annually.

The district provides 24/7/365 life insurance, workers comp while on duty, accident/sickness/injury coverage on duty and an annuity for members who are active for over 20 years.

Applications are available at the Riley County website or in person at the District office at 115 N 4th in Manhattan.

Any questions can be directed to Fire Chief Pat Collins at 785-537-6333.