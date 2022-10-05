One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning in Topeka.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pedestrian who was struck by a car in Topeka on Wednesday morning has died, according to the Topeka Police Department.

A new update on a pedestrian vs. car crash that happened at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes Topeka Boulevard, near 37th Street, was released by the TPD. In it, officers say that the pedestrian involved in the crash has been pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The TPD said they would not be releasing the name of the victim will not be released until next of kin notifications can be made.

The fatality crash remains under investigation. The roadway has been reopened to traffic.