TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Topeka Saturday night.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. on SW 10th and SW Topeka Boulevard.

When officers got there, they found the person suffering serious injuries after being hit by a car.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask that you contact them at telltpd@topeka.org, or 785-368-

9400 if you have any information.