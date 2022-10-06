One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning in Topeka.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pedestrian who was struck by a car on Wednesday and died in the hospital has been identified by police.

According to the Topeka Police Department, the deceased has been identified as Kerry L. Hanika, 68, of Topeka.

TPD officers were called on a report of a car vs. a pedestrian injury accident in the southbound lanes of the 3700 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard on Oct. 5 around 8:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found an adult in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Hanika was taken to a local hospital but later died from injuries suffered in the accident. The driver of the vehicle that struck Hanika was listed as being uninjured, according to the TPD.