TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a vehicle in southwest Topeka.

In a written release, the Topeka Police Department reported officers are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. They say it happened around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Southwest 29th Street and Southwest McAlister Avenue.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation. The victim’s name and condition have not been released at this time.