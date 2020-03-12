Pedestrian struck and killed in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a person died after being struck on Fort Riley Boulevard late Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Fort Riley Blvd. near 15th St. when a person entered the road from the north. That person was hit and died as a result. The incident happened just before 9:30 Wednesday night. No names have been released. We’ll have more information as it develops.

