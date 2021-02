JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KSNT News that one person was struck by a car early Monday morning.

The man was in the parking lot of the Petro Deli in Valley Falls just off K-4 Highway.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the man was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.

