TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is working on a pedestrian vs. car incident in West Topeka on Monday.

According to Shawnee County Emergency Dispatch, a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in the area of 21st Street and Westport Drive around 1:56 p.m. The TPD’s Watch Commander reported that the pedestrian who was hit suffered only minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

TPD is still on the scene as of 2:25 p.m.