TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on Sunday.

A Chrysler Sebring was going east on Highway 24 near Rochester Road when a pedestrian ran into the road around noon Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old from Topeka.

The car struck the pedestrian in the middle lane. The Topeka woman was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Chrysler had no apparent injuries.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.