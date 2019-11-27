Pedestrian struck by truck on Kansas Turnpike, dies

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A truck hit and killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning while he was walking along the shoulder of the Kansas Turnpike, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP troopers responded to the crash around 6 a.m. on I-35 near mile marker 118, south of Emporia. The victim identified only as a 32-year-old man was walking along the shoulder of the highway when a box truck struck him. The Kansas Highway Patrol said he may have been struck by several more vehicles before emergency crews got to the scene.

Authorities detained the driver of the box truck for questioning.

This is a developing story.