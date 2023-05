MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department responded to a report of an injury crash Tuesday when a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

The crash occurred around 10:34 a.m. at the intersection of Anderson Ave. and Denison Ave., according to the RCPD. Officers found a Blue Honda Civic had struck a Manhattan pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries, according to the RCPD. The driver was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.