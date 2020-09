Pedestrian struck on I-70 west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A law enforcement official has confirmed a pedestrian was struck on I-70 near Valencia in the east bound lane of Interstate 70.

The incident occurred at 10:10 a.m.

9-3 10:10am, traffic incident I-70 near Valencia, east bound, traffic slowed to one lane. — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) September 3, 2020

The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department was on scene for traffic support.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is handling the accident.

