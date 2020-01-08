Pediatric specialty services come to Shawnee County, surrounding areas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new partnership announced Wednesday will make it easier for you to get special services for your kids without having to travel as far.

Stormont Vail and Children’s Mercy in Kansas City are teaming up to bring advanced pediatric services to Shawnee County and surrounding areas.

The two systems will work to build upon the current services that are available.

Children’s Mercy has been called one of the best children’s hospitals in the country, something leaders at Stormont Vail said is a great stepping stone for families in the area.

“Children that need to see specialists, that have not been available here in Topeka will now be able to see them close to home,” Robert Kenagy, Stormont Vail Health President/CEO, said.

The pediatric special services are not at the hospital.

The services will be available at the Cotton O’Neil building located at 3520 SW 6th Ave. in Topeka.