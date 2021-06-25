People asked to take shelter for second day in a row at Stampede, airshow due to weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the second day in a row, those in attendance at the Kicker Country Stampede have been asked to take shelter due to incoming storms. People at the Thunder Over the Heartland are also asked to take shelter.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are approaching from the south. The main hazard is lightning and damaging wind gusts. Conditions are growing increasingly favorable for severe storms to continue through the area for the next 3-4 hours.

You can look at the live weather radar below.

To receive alerts if you’re at either event, text “STAMPEDE21” or “AIRSHOW21” to 888777. A text alert sent just after 3 p.m. said to wait for an announcement on the status of tonight’s shows.

Stick with KSNT on-air and online for updates as they come in. You can also receive weather alerts to your phone with our KSNT Storm Track Weather app.