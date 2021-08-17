People band together for safety features on Highways 24, 59, after deadly crash

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – People from several towns in northeast Kansas are coming together to make Highways 24 and 59 safer, after witnessing a horrific accident that killed a young woman.

On August 6, 37-year-old Becky Krom died in a car accident at the intersection of the two highways. She recently moved to the area from Washington. Her car was T-boned and she died at the scene.

Gary McDaniel was watching the races at Crossroads Country Church that Friday night when he heard a loud noise. He and others ran over to investigate. That’s when he saw her.

“We still have nightmares from it,” McDaniel said. “I saw things fly 30 to 40 feet in the air.”

It was that accident that prompted McDaniel’s girlfriend to contact officials about making the intersection safer. After teaming up with other people with the same goal, she learned there were many accidents before this.

“It’s weighing on us, if there’s anything we can do to prevent it from happening again,” McDaniel said.

She reached out to the Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Department of Transportation, and was told a survey would be conducted.

Other people are more fortunate. Debbie Lee’s son was 16 years old when he drove through the intersection and was struck by a semi that failed to stop at the stop sign.

“I don’t want to see it happen to someone else,” Lee said.

For both Lee and McDaniel, there are a few ideas to make the two-lane highway safer, like rumble strips, flashing lights or a stop light.

Now they’re urging local and state lawmakers to facilitate the process, to make sure it happens quickly and that changes are made. KSNT News will continue to follow this story and update viewers as developments happen.