TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department believes a fire on a backyard deck was accidental.

Crews went to a house in the 3700 block of Southwest 30th Terrace, near 29th and southwest Gage Boulevard, Thursday evening just after 7:30. According to a release, they found smoke coming from the backyard and contained the fire to the back deck.

Everyone cleared the area before firefighters arrived, according to the department. Investigators believe the fire was accidental, most likely a failure or malfunction of electrical equipment. They say the fire caused about $15,000 worth of damage.