People flock to Lake Perry despite social distancing suggestions

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Safety is a priority as coronavirus cases continue to climb. But while some are trying to make the best of the new rules, others are ignoring them altogether.

Boats lined up Saturday afternoon to get into the water for the day. People there call the lake day the perfect socially distanced activity.

“You just gotta be smart about it. There are some boats tied up together over there at party cove and I think as long as you stay on your own boat, we’re good,” Hunter Sturgis, a lake goer said.

They were referring to Party Cove, an area on the east side of Lake Perry where people typically tie their boats together to hang out with others.

While Hunter and his wife steered clear of any crowds, not everyone on Lake Perry stayed on their own boat.

“We haven’t really been over there. We stayed more separate on the other side of the lake,” Kareena Hansen, another lake goer said. “We did see it though. We looked and we were like oh, that’s a party over there. Just a lot of boats clumped together. I mean we can see it from here.”

“You just see them pull up and constantly make a long line,” Blake Renfro said.

That trend has been happening for months now.

Back in May, Shawnee County’s Health Department said a party at Lake Perry infected 10 people with the virus.

Sturgis said they’re just going to keep enjoying summer safely, regardless of others.

“I don’t judge people on what they do. You know, I mind my own business and they don’t tell me what to do, I won’t tell them what to do so,” Sturgis said. “It is what it is, it’s a great day on the lake and better than being cooped up at the house.”

Although Shawnee Co. Health officials traced back a number of coronavirus cases to the Jefferson Co. lake, officials still encourage people to get out of the house, especially outdoors where social distancing can be a bit easier. Masks are required by the county inside and outside when people can’t social distance.