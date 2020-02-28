People forced to evacuate during overnight apartment fire in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters with the Manhattan Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Thursday night. People were forced out of their apartments since crews could not restore power after the fire.

According to the Manhattan Fire Department, crews went to the Heritage Ridge Apartments just before midnight Thursday night.

Investigators said the fire started in an outside electrical box, and spread to inside the walls of the building. Firefighters had the fire out within an hour.

Fire officials say no one was injured in this fire, but it caused about $50,000 worth of damage.