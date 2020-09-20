People gather at ‘Free Kansas Rally’ to open state without restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- People at the Free Kansas Rally said their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are on the line.

The Free Kansas Rally was an event to call for the opening of the state. They asked for schools, businesses and the state to open again without restrictions. The upcoming election was also a popular topic at the rally. Leaders discussed the changes they want to see from elected officials.

“The focus is actually on policy,” said Phillis Setchell, a rally supporter. “We don’t even have to think about our parties or what the personalities of individuals are. What we want to look at is what policy they represent.”

The common theme for the group is living the American Dream. Something President of the Senate, Susan Wagle, agrees with.

“The freedoms we’ve been given by the constitution, our liberties, our right to freedom of speech, our right to property ownership,” Wagle said.

The rally leaders said the best thing people can do to achieve the groups goal is to vote in November.