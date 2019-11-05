People in Manhattan can listen to V100 again

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People in the Little Apple can now hear a local rock station after going a year without it.

V100, the Topeka based radio station, can now reach the Manhattan, Ottawa and Kansas City areas. That’s because they now have a 100,000-watt transmitter.

People in Topeka’s surrounding cities missed out on V100 for more than a year after the other transmitter broke.

Now they say they’re happy to have all of their listeners back.

“For 40 years, we’ve been Topeka’s rock leader. We continue to be that way. Our focus is on Topeka, but like I said, the surrounding areas are just as important to us too,” said Randy Raley. “We’re happy to be back into their listening habits.”

The transmitter was updated about three weeks ago.