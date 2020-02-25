People in Manhattan gather to discuss race relations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The topic of race was front and center in Manhattan as dozens of community members met to talk about race relations in the city.

The point of the meeting was to let people share their experiences of living in Manhattan. Different community organizations wanted a safe space for people to talk about challenges they’ve faced because of their backgrounds.

One woman shared what it has been like as a white woman raising two adopted black children.

She says sometimes her boys were questioned if they belonged where they were hanging out.

“For people who are privileged to be part of the dominant part of the culture, we don’t get questioned about where we are and why we are where we are.” said Rachel Shivers. “So there’s an assumption that we belong where we are and that assumption is not always present for people that are black and brown in our community.”

There are going to be other meetings like this one in the future, but the dates have not yet been set.