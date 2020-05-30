People in Manhattan protest in response to the death of George Floyd

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked protests all over the country.

People in Manhattan also took part in their own protest and lined the sidewalk along Anderson Ave., one of Manhattan’s main streets right by the K-State campus.

The organizer of the protest Taneika Cotogutierrez said she had never participated in anything like this before, but this time she felt compelled to take action.

“Something about this one,” said Cotogutierrez. ‘It was just the act of actually watch someone take someone else’s life and it was almost like in slow motion. You could see him dying and it just got to me.”

During the protest, a traffic accident temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of Bluemont Ave. near Manhattan Ave. That was right where protesters were gathering.