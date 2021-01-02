People in Northeast Kansas ring in 2021 with snowfall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Snow made its way to areas in Northeast Kansas Friday morning, making for a chilly start to 2021.

Road crews from the City of Topeka started treating streets starting at 3 a.m. Friday morning and will continue work through 7 p.m. Friday night.

Crews from The Kansas Department of Transportation were also out early Friday morning, treating state roadways.

Officials note that does not mean it is totally safe to drive like normal. They urge drivers who have to go out anywhere to drive below the speed limit and watch out for icy conditions.

“My assistant manager said she slid through the stoplight at first and Topeka on her way to work this morning so just be careful. Don’t get out in it if you don’t have to,” Dillon’s employee Shirley Braden said.

Braden said she had to get out on the roads Friday morning for work, while others said they made the trek for essential items only.

“Be very cautious, drive under the speed limit, wear your safety belt, all that stuff. And don’t go out if you don’t have to,” Dillon’s customer Brent Teets said.

Officials warn to drive with caution, as they might not get to every street.