People in Shawnee county voice support for an increased parks and rec budget at public hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Dozens of people showed up Thursday night for a public hearing about the requested 2020 budget for Shawnee County.

All of the night’s comments had to do with the parks and recreation department, where people voiced their support for an increased budget to do things like build new pickleball courts and improve the softball fields at Dornwood Park.

“We have been here advocating for the parks,” said Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Chair Terri Roberts. “We have been advocating for the maintenance of our parks, play equipment in our small community parks and our neighborhood parks and making sure that our community centers which we have are maintained at a level and can have enough staff so they can have programmatic activities.”

The budget is on the agenda to be discussed at the Shawnee county commission meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8.