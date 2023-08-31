TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local restaurant says it is moving to a new location in the Capital City.

Emma Thompson with PepperJax Grill says the restaurant on Wanamaker will be moving to a slightly different location in Topeka in September. The move will add some upgrades to the Topeka PepperJax eatery including a modern drive-thru situated in a brand-new building.

Thompson said the new location will be 2027 SW Wanamaker Road. PepperJax will officially open in its new home on Friday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. The store will donate 10% of its sales to Cornerstones of Care, a local Topeka charity organization, during its opening weekend.

PepperJax Grill is known for serving up rice bowls, burritos, Philly Cheeseteaks and more. To see what its menu has to offer, click here.