Perry Lake education point vandalized, officials searching for culprit

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Slough Creek Education Point at Perry Lake was vandalized the weekend of July 24, according to a Facebook post by Perry Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Lake officials are still searching for the culprits and are asking for anyone who has information to provide it, according to the Facebook post.

“Please help us protect and preserve out natural resources for current and future generations,” the post said.

The vandalism includes marks along the area from an ATV or dirt bike, both of which are prohibited on the area, a knocked over trash can, and spray paint reading “LET US Fish & Ride.”