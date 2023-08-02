SHAWNEE CO. (KSNT) – In less than two weeks, you’ll be able to witness the annual Perseid meteor shower.

This takes place as earth crosses into the debris trail of the parent comets with Tuttle. The peak nights for the shower will be Aug. 12 and 13 as the meteors will be coming from the northerly direction. The primetime to watch will be around midnight.

With this shower, you’ll be able to see some fireballs and up to 100 meteors an hour, but to get the absolute best view, a NASA Solar System Ambassador tells 27 News that you’ll have to get away from the city lights and have clear skies.

“You need to get away from the city skyglow, but go somewhere safe and since it’s August you don’t need to worry about being too cold,” Nasa JPL Solar System Ambassador, Brenda Culbertson said. “Just find a safe spot where you go legally, lay back in a lounge chair, the back of a truck, the top of your car and look up.”

Also, another fun fact, most of the meteors that leave streaks in the sky that we see are only the size of an M&M.