Person arrested for arson in east Topeka fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was arrested Tuesday after firefighters found a car and part of a garage on fire in east Topeka, the Topeka Fire Department said.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters arrived to 1701 SE 6th Ave. and were quickly able to put out the car fire, as well as the side of the garage.

After investigating, TFD said someone set the fire and was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. They were booked for arson and aggravated arson.

The fire caused around $1,100 in damages.

KSNT News is working to confirm the person who started the fire.