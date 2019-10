TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is in jail after robbing a Topeka bank Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at the US Bank at 3600 SW Topeka Blvd just after 10:15 a.m.

According to the FBI Kansas City Division, a suspect was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.