TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is on scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday morning.

The original call came in around 8:30 a.m. to southwest 37th and Topeka Boulevard, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. As of 9:15 a.m., the southbound lanes of Topeka are shut down.

